Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Shares of CLX opened at $212.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Clorox by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after buying an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clorox by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,298,000 after buying an additional 364,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after buying an additional 318,639 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Clorox by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

