CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $61.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

