Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Gap Down to $2.29

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $1.79. Code Chain New Continent shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 58,219 shares traded.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

