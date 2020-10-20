Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $68.70 on Friday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cognex by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cognex by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

