CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Tops $104,157.58

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $104,157.58 and $866.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001709 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002427 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 239.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.