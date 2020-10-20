Colgate-Palmolive (CL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NYSE CL opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

