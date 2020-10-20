Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. 111,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,297,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

