Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

