Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $57.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.18.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

