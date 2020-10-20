Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.74, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

