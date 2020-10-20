Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

CBSH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 92,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 51,418 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

