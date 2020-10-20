Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.01. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

