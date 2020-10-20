Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Lowered to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BofA Securities currently has $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

