Comparing Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) & CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI)

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of CUI Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of CUI Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avnet and CUI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 0 0 0 N/A CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

CUI Global has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 317.83%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Avnet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avnet and CUI Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $17.63 billion 0.16 -$31.08 million $1.54 18.33 CUI Global $23.49 million 0.87 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.53

CUI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avnet. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Avnet has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and CUI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet -0.18% 4.05% 1.84% CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86%

Summary

Avnet beats CUI Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

