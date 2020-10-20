Comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) & Bion Environmental Technologies (NYSE:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

0.3% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.15 $3.19 million $0.09 61.22

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -1,217.60% Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.95% 6.03% 1.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.