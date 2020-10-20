Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.50. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 1,162 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.