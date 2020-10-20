Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,458 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IBTD stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

