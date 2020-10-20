Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,556 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.09% of Barings BDC worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,517,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 344,572 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 134,850 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

