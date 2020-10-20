Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 11.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 279.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBMQ opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

