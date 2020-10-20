Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 6.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 161.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMO opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

