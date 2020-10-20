Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 7,419 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 3.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.