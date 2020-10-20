Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 992 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Veritex worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 810.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 575,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Veritex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $118,383. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

VBTX opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

