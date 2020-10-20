Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 681,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,562,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 50.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

IBDV opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

