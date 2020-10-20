Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

