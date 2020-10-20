Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $283.73 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

