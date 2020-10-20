Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 190,937 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

BATS IBML opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

