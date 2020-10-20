Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 44.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBTJ stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

