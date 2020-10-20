Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $11.92 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,123 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Healthcare Services Group worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

