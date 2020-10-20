Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

