Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.75% of RE/MAX worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RE/MAX by 178.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $2,819,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 420.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 105.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,807,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.64. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.09 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

