Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 3.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDR. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

