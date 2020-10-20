Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 108.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neenah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Neenah stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $648.56 million, a PE ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neenah, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

