Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Phibro Animal Health worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 71.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,189 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

