Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 12.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 829.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000.

Shares of IBMP opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

