Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 37.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 101.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 334.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $1,414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

