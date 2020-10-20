Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108,818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,067,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031,078 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 489,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 120,895 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 443,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,174,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $66.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.