Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of BATS IBMM opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

