Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,162 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $82,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $1,822,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

