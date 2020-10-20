Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,289 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMK. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37.

