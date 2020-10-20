Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,765 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of New Jersey Resources worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 707,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 204,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,006,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

