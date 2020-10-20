Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,608 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 52.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA:IBTF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

