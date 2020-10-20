Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Gladstone Commercial worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $578.85 million, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

