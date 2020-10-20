Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,282 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TLT opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average is $164.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

