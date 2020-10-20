Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 10,763 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $125,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.05 and a 200-day moving average of $379.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

