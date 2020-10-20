Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 91.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.