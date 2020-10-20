Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 21,800 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.60% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 68,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 153.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of MLN stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.02.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.