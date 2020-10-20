Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,521.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,443.24. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

