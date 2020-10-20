Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of James River Group worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in James River Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in James River Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.99 and a beta of 0.56.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

