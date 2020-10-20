Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,757 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,459,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

