Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in SJW Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

